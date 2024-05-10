Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Down 0.7%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 3,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

