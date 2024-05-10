Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $27.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TOST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 8,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Toast by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

