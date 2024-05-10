Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Tokai Carbon Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

