Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $887.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.46 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.05.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

