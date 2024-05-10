Triumph Capital Management Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $728,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $887.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.46 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

