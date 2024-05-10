Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $23,241,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

