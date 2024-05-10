TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

TWC Tech Holdings II Stock Down 8.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

TWC Tech Holdings II Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

