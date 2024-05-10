Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.