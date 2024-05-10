Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $119.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,851 shares of company stock worth $357,137. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.