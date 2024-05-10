Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Get Timken alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $23,408,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at about $16,422,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 164,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $91.29 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.