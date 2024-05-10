Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.95 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.