Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 5,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Vapotherm Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.05.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

