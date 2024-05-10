VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s current price.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FORA. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC raised shares of VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Stock Performance

About VerticalScope

TSE:FORA opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.03.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.