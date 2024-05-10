Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Stock Price Up 9% on Insider Buying Activity

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.51. 1,167,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,346,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Specifically, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,470,555 shares of company stock worth $24,130,861 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,160,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

