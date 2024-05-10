Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Timken worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Timken by 6.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Timken by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.