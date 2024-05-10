Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.16 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,462 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of International Paper worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $144,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 208.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 35.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after buying an additional 777,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE IP opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

View Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.