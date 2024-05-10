Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.