Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIR)

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

VIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.47. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 116.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.