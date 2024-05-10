Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

Shares of VWAGY opened at $14.55 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6401 per share. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

