VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Holdings Trimmed by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the third quarter worth $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.68. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

