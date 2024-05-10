WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading Down 2.5%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 24,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 85,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

WEG Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

WEG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. WEG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

