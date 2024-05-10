WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

