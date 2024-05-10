Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 1.7%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 46,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 20,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
