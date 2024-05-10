Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.