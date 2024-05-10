William Blair Weighs in on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUSN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bloom Burton cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.01. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after buying an additional 202,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

