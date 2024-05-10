ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ZI opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

