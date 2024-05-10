ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

ZI opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.