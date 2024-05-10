ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

