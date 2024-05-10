ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

