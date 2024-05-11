40,597 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $330,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $109.65 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $87.72 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

