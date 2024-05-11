A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $849.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

