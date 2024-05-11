a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Up 3.5%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 1,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

a2 Milk Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

