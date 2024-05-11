Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 224,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 685,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after buying an additional 99,133 shares during the last quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,428 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,615,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,415 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.