Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $10.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 33,147 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $130,930.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,525,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557 in the last ninety days. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth $20,730,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 3,463.20%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology.

