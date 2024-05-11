Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 125,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 225,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agora

Agora Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Agora by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.