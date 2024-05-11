Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Trading Down 2.1%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Air T Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

