Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $42.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.09.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

