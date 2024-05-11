Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $102.46, but opened at $94.20. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 2,378,132 shares.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.