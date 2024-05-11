Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Up 76.4% in April

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the April 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.78 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

