AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in April

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
AKTAF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
About AKITA Drilling
