AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in April

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKTAF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

