Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.1 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $68.10 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36.

About Akzo Nobel

Featured Stories

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

