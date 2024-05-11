Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.74%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

