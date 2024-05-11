Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
