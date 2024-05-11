Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

