Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the April 15th total of 1,634,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 872.2 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

Alfa stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

