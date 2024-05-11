Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the April 15th total of 1,634,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 872.2 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Alfa stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.81.
Alfa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.