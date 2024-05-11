Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after purchasing an additional 999,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 727,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,205,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,394,000 after buying an additional 347,971 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM opened at $26.76 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

