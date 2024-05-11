Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$16.93 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.12%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

