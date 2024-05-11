Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

About Almonty Industries

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.