Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $407,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

