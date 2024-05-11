Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.5% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

