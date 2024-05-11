Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 212.5% in April

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
