Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 212.5% in April

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Price Performance

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.